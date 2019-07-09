Delhi School of Communication celebrates 25 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi School of Communication on Friday celebrated 25 years of its establishment while welcoming the new batch for its Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in Integrated Marketing Communication.

The inauguration programme that was conducted at the YMCA in Connaught Place was inaugurated by Tushar Bajaj, Vice President, MSL Group, India.

Anup Sharma, Communications Consultant & Senior Director at Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) was the guest of honour.

Several dignitaries from India’s top advertising, PR, and other media organisations were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the students, Sharma talked about the relevance of keeping up with the dynamic nature of

digital media and communication. Dean Prof Ramola Kumar awarded admission scholarships to students.

Established in 1995, the institute has been offering the unique Integrated Marketing Communication programme to postgraduates.