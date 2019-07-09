Home Cities Delhi

Soon, smartphone app to help tourists plan trips to historical sites in Delhi

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tourists coming to the national capital will soon get the desired information to plan their itinerary with just a tap on their smartphone.

To boost travelling experience in the city, the tourism department has planned a smartphone application, where sightseers will get a bouquet of information about tourist sites, markets, historical places, restaurants, and tour-operators offering packages to explore the city.    

Senior officials of the Delhi government, working on the project, said that the app which will be launched soon will be easy and simple to navigate and will make city exploration a different experience altogether.

“To be developed on the lines of the Centre’s ‘Incredible India’ app, it will provide all tourism related information at one place. We are working on the proposal, which has been accorded in principle approval by the minister in charge recently. Soon, we will engage a strategic partner to work on it,” said one of the officials.

According to the officials, the app will be equipped with comprehensive details of places and tourist destinations and would act as a ‘pocket guide’.

“We have plans to feed all related information about historical sites with their brief history, eating joints, tour-planners, places to stay —hotels and bed & breakfast facilities — markets with their opening and closing timings. We will also link it to social media platforms and websites of importance. We are going to invite request for proposal (RFP) soon,” said the official.      

The app will connect users to experts organising heritage walks. According to a tourism department official, the app will be handy for those who are on a short trip in the city.

“Suppose, one is in south Delhi and has two-three hours for sightseeing, the app will suggest places to see, eat, or shop around the specific location.  This will also be a fantastic opportunity to promote local products and services. The visitors will get exactly what they want,” said the official.

By using the tourism app, visitors will also be able to know more about places of interest such as parks, gardens or museums and events like theatre or screenings.

“We may also upload the Delhi Metro schedule, its map and bus services with their time-table. It will also offer various online booking services, for which we will have tie-ups with third-party agents.

"Real-time access to relevant information may help them to plan comfortable and cost-effective trips,” said the official.

The name of the app has not been decided yet.

Officials said that a suitable title and tagline may be chosen after seeking suggestions from the general public.

Comments

