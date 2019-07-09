Home Cities Delhi

Textile Fairs India to be held at Delhi's Pragati maidan from July 15 to 17

It will showcase fashion trends and attempt to bridge the gap in the textile supply chain by providing an environment to manufacturers and buyers to network.

By Express News Service

From sustainable fashion to innovation in the textile industry, the Textile Fairs India (TFI) will be held at Pragati Maidan (July 15-17).

At the 2019 edition of TFI, over 250 manufacturers and suppliers across India and overseas (Austria, China, Hong Kong, Japan) will showcase their latest developments in fibres, yarns, fabrics, and embellishments and garments.

One of the shows, TFI Trend Forum, will provide a view of emerging and upcoming trends in fashion – colours, prints, fabrics, accessories and lifestyle.

This will also give an overview of fashion information for Spring Summer and Autumn Winter 2020 collection trends.

The forum will also host a talk on sustainability in fashion by industry experts. Collections of sustainable products (recycled/upcycled/circular fashion) will be presented.

A highlight is the TFI Fashion Design Awards that will have a fashion design competition organised by TFI in association with fashion guru Prasad Bidappa, as a platform for upcoming talented designers.

