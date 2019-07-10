Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal claims he was shot at during an event in south Delhi 

Jarwal claimed that he was shot at on Wednesday by an illegal alcohol distributor, who had been chasing him for the past three days.

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has alleged that three shots were fired at him on Wednesday during an event in south Delhi's Shani Bazaar area, a claim denied by the police.

Jarwal claimed that he was shot at on Sunday as well in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

He said after verbally informing the police, he has also filed a formal complaint at the Neb Sarai police station.

Jarwal claimed that he was shot at on Wednesday by an illegal alcohol distributor, who had been chasing him for the past three days.

He alleged that despite asking the police for security, no action was taken in this regard.

"My life is in danger. I was previously attacked on Sunday and informed police about it but nothing was done," he said.

In the police complaint, Jarwal said an AAP worker was also given death threats by the same person over phone.

Jarwal said he had call records of the conversation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar said the CCTV footage collected from the spot does not show any incident of firing.

He said further investigation is underway.

