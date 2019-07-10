BJP advises Delhi unit to focus on attracting achievers, social reformers to join party ranks

Home Cities Delhi

Published: 10th July 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Young achievers with BJP’s Yuva Morcha national president Poonam Mahajan after they joined the party on Tuesday.

Young achievers with BJP’s Yuva Morcha national president Poonam Mahajan after they joined the party on Tuesday. ( Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP central leadership has advised Delhi unit to focus more on achievers and social reformers, who can influence the masses, for its membership drive instead of giving importance to ‘celebrities’. 

A BJP leader said discussion was held at a core committee meeting about the ongoing membership campaign and the local leaders were asked to register those people as members, who carry some ‘weight socially’.

“Indication was clear that the party should get city residents of eminence, who are socially relevant and have worked successfully in public domain. Merely celebrity status shouldn’t be the only criterion. Obviously, it was in reference to singer Sapna Chaudhary,” said the leader, who was also present in the meeting.

ALSO READ: BJP eyes big growth as membership drive begins in Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium

The core committee meeting was held to prepare a strategy for the next year’s Delhi elections. Incidentally, Chaudhary had joined the saffron party on Sunday.  

BJP general secretary (organisation) Ramlal chaired the meeting that went on for over three hours.

All seven Delhi MPs, as well as senior leaders including BJP’s vice-president and in-charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju, co-incharge Tarun Chug, BJP Delhi organisation secretary Siddharthan, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, were present at the meeting.

Another senior leader said one of the BJP leaders sought to know whether new entrants would be offered ticket for the Assembly elections. 

ALSO READ: Membership drive to boost ranks for BJP at Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium

“The query was what the new members are being promised; on what basis they are coming to the party; and are they are being given some assurance or offered ticket. However, no discussion was held as it is clear that ticket distribution was prerogative of the central leadership,” said the BJP leader.        

A senior BJP functionary said the meeting also sought to sink differences among senior Delhi leaders for bringing them on a single platform given that the Assembly elections are due to be held in the first half of 2020.

All the leaders were advised to present their opinion on any issue within the party, instead of going public or talking to the media, the BJP functionary said. 

“The message was that we should shed our differences and voice our concern and opinion at party forum. If we have difference of opinion, we must hold discussion among ourselves within the party. All leaders must work in tandem not in silos,” asserted the BJP leader.     

