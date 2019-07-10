Home Cities Delhi

DDA denying land for mohalla clinics on technicalities, claims AAP

Last January, DDA had rejected a request for land for 210 mohalla clinics, arguing that the Master Plan had no provision for them.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite its differences with the Delhi Development Authority over setting up of mohalla clinics, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday once again raised the issue, stating that land allotment for the clinics could not be rejected for technical reasons.

A meeting was held on Tuesday between the DDA Board and AAP representatives under the chairmanship of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, and the issue of denial of land by the DDA for construction of mohalla clinics across Delhi was raised by Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti.

Bharti said that DDA had been refusing land for the mohalla clinics for technical reasons even though Delhi Master Plan 2021 mentions primary health centres, dispensaries and other related terms.

Last January, DDA had rejected a request for land for 210 mohalla clinics, arguing that the Master Plan had no provision for them.

The government is now looking for rented premises for the clinics.

TAGS
DDA Delhi Mohalla clinics Delhi Mohalla clinics AAP Aam Aadmi Party AAP Mohalla clinics
