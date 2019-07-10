Home Cities Delhi

Doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital get basic essentials

Among missing essentials listed by the doctors were surgeon gown, disposable/stitched, surgical gauge, surgical gauge pad, disposable examination gloves.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hindu Rao hospital

Hindu Rao hospital

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors at the Hindu Rao Hospital can now breathe easy as the North civic body has responded to their SOS calls for basic amenities and life-saving essentials needed at operation theatres. 

On Sunday, the Resident Doctors Association of Hindu Rao hospital, one of Delhi’s busiest hospitals under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, shared a post which stated that the OTs didn’t even had supply of basic essentials such as sanitiser for doctors.

ALSO READ: Strike begins at Hindu Rao hospital, MCD says doctors to receive salaries

“We had to finally take the matter up to North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi when the Medical Superintended didn’t pay heed to our needs. We are thankful to the Commissioner for giving attention to the crisis and solving the problem within short period,” Dr Rahul Chaudhary, RDA president, Hindu Rao told The Morning Standard.

According to the Association, the matter regarding lack of facilities was brought before the Medical Superintendent on multiple occasions but there was no response. 

ALSO READ: Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital doctors begin indefinite stir on May 20

Among missing essentials listed by the doctors were surgeon gown, disposable/stitched, surgical gauge, surgical gauge pad, disposable examination gloves.

“For the past two months, this has been happening where the patient had to get the drugs and soaps themselves. It is no less than harassment to the patients as well. But then, taking every matter to the Commissioner is not the solution, the administration should take up the matter,” Chaudhary said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Hindu Rao Hospital Hindu Rao doctors protest Hindu Rao doctors strike
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp