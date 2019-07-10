Doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital get basic essentials

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors at the Hindu Rao Hospital can now breathe easy as the North civic body has responded to their SOS calls for basic amenities and life-saving essentials needed at operation theatres.

On Sunday, the Resident Doctors Association of Hindu Rao hospital, one of Delhi’s busiest hospitals under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, shared a post which stated that the OTs didn’t even had supply of basic essentials such as sanitiser for doctors.

“We had to finally take the matter up to North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi when the Medical Superintended didn’t pay heed to our needs. We are thankful to the Commissioner for giving attention to the crisis and solving the problem within short period,” Dr Rahul Chaudhary, RDA president, Hindu Rao told The Morning Standard.

According to the Association, the matter regarding lack of facilities was brought before the Medical Superintendent on multiple occasions but there was no response.

Among missing essentials listed by the doctors were surgeon gown, disposable/stitched, surgical gauge, surgical gauge pad, disposable examination gloves.

“For the past two months, this has been happening where the patient had to get the drugs and soaps themselves. It is no less than harassment to the patients as well. But then, taking every matter to the Commissioner is not the solution, the administration should take up the matter,” Chaudhary said.