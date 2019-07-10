Home Cities Delhi

DU to reopen Malayalam department after over two decades

The birth of the Malayalam department can be traced back to 1961. It started under the Faculty of MIL along with departments for other languages.

Delhi University

Delhi University (File photo | PTI)

By Vishnu Prathap
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has issued an advertisement calling for assistant professors for its Malayalam department, which will reopen in the next academic session.  

The department, according to teachers, has not been functional for more than two decades. As the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given a mandate to all universities to “immediately” fill vacant faculty positions in all departments within six months, DU has advertised for assistant professors to fill all the vacant seats.        

Abdul Hameed, English teacher at Zakir Husain College, said that temporary appointments were made over the years to the 10 other departments under the Faculty of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies (MIL). “But the last appointment in Malayalam department was made in 1994.” 

The department used to offer a Master’s course in Malayalam.

“Even after being accorded the status of classical language, Malayalam is completely neglected by the university. There was no appointment after Akavoor Narayan retired as a professor,” said Sachin Narayan, who teaches English at Dayal Singh College.

Though the teachers cited “lack of interest” in the language among students as the reason for its closure, students from Kerala have showed an interest in the reopening of the department.

“If the Malayalam department was functional, I could have taken it as my general elective subject. I’m a good reader and writer in the language and I would love to explore more,” said Sheethal Santhosh, a student at Ramjas College. 

The proposed syllabus for the curriculum is out on the website and the students can take up certificate and post-diploma courses next year onwards.

According to Maithry, a Malayali students’ association, there are more than 1,000 students from Kerala studying at DU.

“We had raised this issue before the vice-chancellor and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. It’s heartening that DU has finally advertised faculty positions for Malayalam. By making the department functional, the university will allow Kerala students to opt for Malayalam as an optional language in the civil services exams,” Maithry president Amal K Simon said.

