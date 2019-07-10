Home Cities Delhi

Language of trees displayed at Delhi's IIC

He mostly creates abstract works with chandeliers, thrones and crowns; each done in spirals – his signature style.

Published: 10th July 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Parijata, By Vishal

Parijata, By Vishal

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

A huge painting of a Parijata tree draws your attention as you enter the Art Gallery Kamladevi Complex at India International Centre, New Delhi.

The work – in green and gold – is breathtakingly beautiful.

Just as I look around to find out who the artist is, comes a voice from behind, “This is one of the five trees that adorn Lord Indra’s garden (Nandan Van). This tree has fragrant flowers and rejuvenating fruits, and is said to have bark of gold and leaves of copper. It arose from the ocean of milk during the churning.”

A mythological tale I have heard/read many times. This time I heard it from the artist, Vishal Joshi himself.

Parijata, no doubt, has beautiful orange-and-white delicate flowers with a heavenly fragrance.

However, to capture the essence of the tree in the form of a painting is no mean task.

But then Joshi is known to explain the inexplicable through his paintings, installations and sculptures. 

“When curator Uma Nair told me to make work on trees for her show Vriksha, Parijata was the one that came to my mind. Considered a blessed tree that draws negative energies and balances life, it should be planted in the North-east corner of a home,” Joshi says, elaborating about the tree. 

This is the first time Joshi has attempted to paint nature.

He mostly creates abstract works with chandeliers, thrones and crowns; each done in spirals – his signature style.

The jewel-studded crowns and velvet-upholstered thrones in his paintings reflect the luxury and brilliance of gold, and yet seem ephemeral as the solid shapes gradually melt down into arbitrary webs of spirals.

“Spiral is not a form but a journey of developing my own language – of communication and of science and logics,” he says. He further adds, “Spirals can be seen in every aspect of nature. We see the form in vast galaxies, the tides of oceans, the winds, structures of DNA, seashells…”

Joshi has a deep interest in Indian mythology and spiritualism that reflects in his art. Before he begins painting on any subject, he does thorough research on it.

To prepare, for his solo, next year, he is reading about agya chakra (third eye centre) and Rigveda.

“As an Indian artist, my work should stand out distinctly amid international abstract artists and hold its own for reflecting Indian culture,” he says. 

Joshi did his schooling from Banswada, Rajasthan, graduated from College of Art (in 1996), Indore, moved to Delhi and then to Mumbai, and now he’s based in Vadodara.

But one thing has remained constant – his love for exhibiting in Delhi.

“It is the national capital. Thanks to the presence of embassies and high commissions, its connectivity with countries all over the world is great, which provides an international platform to an artist. I love to roam round in this city, and over 90 per cent of my work is exhibited here. But this is not the place I want to live in. It isn’t a safe city...” Joshi says, point blank. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi IIC Delhi IIC tree exhibition
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp