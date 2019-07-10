Home Cities Delhi

New stop for cinephiles in Delhi

The event was organised in the presence of noted filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, where his celebrated movie Rang De Basanti was screened. 

Published: 10th July 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

On July 8, PVR Home launched Delhi’s own exclusive film club called PVR Screening Room in the city.

The plan is to showcase critically-acclaimed cinema often to the members. The event was organised in the presence of noted filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, where his celebrated movie Rang De Basanti was screened. 

At the event Sanjeev Kumar, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, explained the idea behind the initiative to the audience.

He said, “The Screening Room as a concept is enriching and it allows creative collaboration, which helps in building a community of like-minded people who share common interests and passion.”

Post the screening, Mehra took an interactive session with the audience where he shared helpful tips on his craft.

He said, “This platform helps creative minds to connect and prosper together in a relaxed atmosphere. Engaging with young minds; discussing content, techniques, and platforms is truly enigmatic. I am sure movie lovers will appreciate this initiative and the response in Delhi will be equally positive.”

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, Mehra spoke about the research process of Rang De Basanti.

He said, “I had to study the history of Armed Revolution of India where many revolutionaries like Kartar Singh Sarahba, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and others participated in. These were all students who dropped the pen. Many were journalists among them, even poets and writers. How they became revolutionaries, how they picked up gun... all this was very fascinating for me. I researched whatever we had in our country. Then I also researched the British archives to understand the British era and their ideas. I also put in my days in the Delhi University.”

For Mehra, Delhi provided a fertile ground for Rang De Basanti.

Talking about how the city served as an inspiration to him, he said, “It is a political drama and it was meant to be set in Delhi as it dealt with the idea of patriotism and corruption scandal in the defense. All this seeded in Delhi and as I am myself also from Delhi it was more natural for me to pick up this site. The story was born here.” 

In his next narrative, Toofan, the filmmaker is set to return with actor Farhan Akhtar. The film is a sports drama which also features a love story.

Mehra, passionate about his craft, now hopes to see stories across regions by young filmmakers.

He said, “My advice to those aspiring to be film directors would be to tell stories from various sections of the country like small towns and villages. Don’t have an idea of so-called Bollywood. Just tell your stories of where you come from.”

TAGS
Delhi Delhi cinephiles Delhi movie hubs Delhi movie lovers
