No plastic bottles, food packets inside Delhi Secretariat

NEW DELHI: In an environment-friendly move, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has sent out directions for a ban on use of plastic inside the Delhi Secretariat.

The general administration department has sent out a note to all the head of departments and other areas like canteen operated inside the secretariat asking them to avoid use of plastic water bottles, plastic bags, food packages and other items.

According to an official, even visitors should be served tea, water and snacks in non-plastic materials inside the offices.

“Yes, we have been asked to discourage use of plastic in our offices. It is a very good step,” said an official of Delhi government.

However, the employees at Delhi Secretariat’s canteen, which is run by Stri Shakti NGO and staff at other outlets like Amul and Tihar Jail shops are concerned with this directive.

“The order has asked for a ban on plastic bags but we get food and beverages packed in plastic. What should we do about that? We fear that strict action may be taken against us but the fault is of the company and not us. Plastic carry bags in any case are used less and we are removing the ones that we have. Papers bags is the new option,” said an employee of the canteen.

“This is a good initiative. Delhi Secretariat is the seat of power where law and policy makers sit so this will have an impact provided that it is implemented strictly. In the past also bans and curbs on use of plastic bags have been announced but had minimal impact,” said TK Roy, ecologist.

Government goes green

