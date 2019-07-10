Home Cities Delhi

No significant rain likely this week in Delhi, but expect strong winds

The temperature was normal at 34.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while in the outskirts, at Palam, the mercury was at 36.2 degrees Celsius. 

A boy walks during monsoon showers in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A boy walks during monsoon showers in New Delhi on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The weather in the national capital continued to be pleasant on Tuesday, with light rainfall at several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will not be any significant rainfall this week. However, the temperature will remain normal at 36-38 degrees Celsius, with strong winds and a cloud cover. 

“Rain was recorded at a few places today. Moderate rain was recorded in the outskirts of the city, in Greater Noida and north Delhi. The cloudiness will continue but no significant rain is expected in Delhi NCR this week,” said Dr Kuldeep Shrivastava, senior scientist at IMD.

Humidity oscillated between 79 per cent and 63 per cent.

According to the local observatory, the rainfall was recorded at 0.4 mm in the city, 0.3 mm at Lodhi Road and 0.4 mm at the Ridge.  

As per the colour code used by the Regional Meteorological Centre, on Tuesday the colour code was yellow, followed by green for the rest of the week. 

