AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal claims threat to his life

NEW DELHI: AAP lawmaker Prakash Jarwal has claimed that shots were fired in the air by an associate of an illegal alcohol distributor while he was present at an event in south Delhi’s Shani Bazaar area.

He alleged that the accused had earlier issued him a death threat. An FIR has been registered and the case is being investigated, a senior police officer said. The AAP MLA from Deoli said that he was being targeted by this man for filing police complaints against his illegal business.

Jarwal said that during the inauguration of a pipeline on Sunday in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the man threatened him with dire consequences.“I was informed by some sources that this man would join the event with his associates. So, I sought security from the police. However, the police sent one officer. It was only later when this man got on the stage and threatened to kill me that I was provided with more security,” Jarwal told this newspaper.

On Wednesday, he filed a formal complaint at the Neb Sarai police station.While he said that he asked Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide security for Wednesday’s event, the officer denied his claim. Jarwal claimed that the distributor has political connections and contested MCD polls.