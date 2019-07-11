Home Cities Delhi

AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal claims threat to his life

The AAP MLA from Deoli said that he was being targeted by this man for filing police complaints against his illegal business.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP lawmaker Prakash Jarwal has claimed that shots were fired in the air by an associate of an illegal alcohol distributor while he was present at an event in south Delhi’s Shani Bazaar area.

He alleged that the accused had earlier issued him a death threat. An FIR has been registered and the case is being investigated, a senior police officer said. The AAP MLA from Deoli said that he was being targeted by this man for filing police complaints against his illegal business.

Jarwal said that during the inauguration of a pipeline on Sunday in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the man threatened him with dire consequences.“I was informed by some sources that this man would join the event with his associates. So, I sought security from the police. However, the police sent one officer. It was only later when this man got on the stage and threatened to kill me that I was provided with more security,” Jarwal told this newspaper.

On Wednesday, he filed a formal complaint at the Neb Sarai police station.While he said that he asked Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide security for Wednesday’s event, the officer denied his claim. Jarwal claimed that the distributor has political connections and contested MCD polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Jarwal AAP Delhi AAP MLA
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp