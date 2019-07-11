Delhi's new continental hot spot: Honey & Dough

By Express News Service

There is another addition to the ‘cakes and bakes’ places that suit your taste. Honey & Dough has now opened its sixth outlet at Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, with dishes being added to the continental menu including Mediterranean Salad, Spicy Jalapeno Potato Burge, Summer Blossom Salad and more.

Talking about the latest addition, Aavika Chhawchhari, Owner of Honey & Dough, said, “We have tried to create the perfect ambience with a new decor and a proper sitting area. A couple of new dishes have been added to the continental menu.”

On offer are dishes like Summer Blossom Salad (Healthy summer salad with Rocket leaves, grapes, green apples, chicken ham and smoked pepper dressing topped with pine nuts), Mediterranean Salad (Lolo Rosso, Rocket mix, watermelon, cucumber and pomegranate, with a sweet honey lime dressing, topped with feta and caramelised walnuts), White Sauce Pasta (Cheesy and creamy penne pasta with mushrooms and black olives, served with garlic bread), Spicy Jalapeno Potato Burger (A crispy potato patty with a jalapeno-gherkin mix sauce), Pomodoro Pesto Pizza (pizza topped with Pesto sauce, garnished with cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic oil), Sunny Side Up (sunny side up with an in house salsa toast accompanied with sausages and baked tomato), Spicy Pepperoni Pizza (Spicy and hot Pepperoni pizza with red chillis, jalapenos, sausage, parsley and chilli oil and creamy scrambled eggs), alongside the crispy and cheesy pizzas, croissants) and more.

To celebrate the opening of the new outlet, on offer are croissants for `9 till July 20 as an inaugural offer. If you are in the neighbourhood, you might as well go and grab a croissant.

Celebratory offer

What: Croissant for I9

Where: Honey & Dough, Honey & Dough, C-64 Ground Floor Shivalik, Malviya Nagar

When: Till July 20

Time: 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Reservations: 78279 00902