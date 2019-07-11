Home Cities Delhi

In a bid to prevent vector-borne diseases in Delhi, Hyacinth to be removed from Yamuna banks

Published: 11th July 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:28 AM

The HMDA has begun the cleaning process of the lakes in city, by removing water hyacinth and other material using a Floating Trash Collector (FTC). Image used for representational purposes.

The HMDA has begun the cleaning process of the lakes in city, by removing water hyacinth and other material using a Floating Trash Collector (FTC). Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

In a precautionary measure, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon begin a hyacinth cleaning drive on the banks of river Yamuna. A senior official in the North municipal body said that the Yamuna banks were one of the most common places for mosquito breeding and the initiative is aimed at the removal of the larvae. 

“A lot of mosquito larvae are trapped in these hyacinth plants, which grow as the monsoon begins. Approximately three to four kilometres on both banks of the Yamuna have got a dense spread of hyacinth. We will involve more than 100 MCD workers and get it removed,” the official added.The hyacinth cleaning drive will begin from Majnu ka Tila and end near ITO—a stretch that is four to five kilometres long. The official noted that the flood irrigation department will also be asked to take part in the work for quick removal of the hyacinth.

“We keep doing removal of the plant near small nallahs or put medicines. But we are trying to make the Yamuna drive an impactful one by involving many people, including the local residents. The date will be announced by the mayor,” the official said. Water hyacinth (E. crassipes) is one of the most prominent aquatic weed plants. It is one of the most productive photosynthetic plants in the world. The extensive root system of the water hyacinth provides a huge surface area for attached micro-organisms.

“Unlike in small drains, the Yamuna’s banks are now more prone to mosquito breeding. It is a major source of mosquitoes in the city. If these areas can be controlled, then vector-borne diseases can be controlled. “Last year we could control the menace to a large extent. This year we are eyeing a permanent solution, like complete removal of the hyacinth,” the official stated.

