Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel to organize meet to highlight Delhi housing woes

Goel, along with MP Pravesh Verma, also met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to draw his attention towards deteriorating conditions of societies and their water, parking issues.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and former chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, Vijay Goel, will organise a convention of group housing societies on Sunday to highlight the woes of their occupants. 

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion. Goel, along with West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma, also met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday to draw his attention towards deteriorating conditions of the societies and their issues such as water and parking.

Besides deliberation over a host of issues being faced by residents of societies, discussion on the Union budget, which was presented recently, will also taken place, Goel said. There are about 1,200 group housing societies across the city, including localities such as Mayur Vihar, Patpraganj, Rohini, and Dwaraka, which are home to more than 10 lakh people.

“On Friday, I will meet the L-G again. Representatives of federation of housing societies will also be present. We will submit our demands before the L-G,” Goel said.On Wednesday, BJP MPs submitted a memorandum seeking immediate redressal of the problems plaguing societies. 

“The development of group housing societies began in 1980s. They are in poor condition and need redevelopment at the earliest. Strong decisions are expected from the government so that these colonies do not face issues,” the senior BJP leader said.

TAGS
Vijay Goel Delhi group housing societies BJP Delhi Anil Baijal
Water Crisis
