Rape-accused seeking Delhi University entry for parole denied admission

With 40 per cent marks, the rape-accused failed to meet the criteria in all the three cut-offs of Delhi University.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Charged in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in April and arrested under the stringent Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 20-year-old Badal, an undertrial, had sought admission at Delhi University in the hope of interim parole.

According to university sources, two different constables reached out to the admission committee with notices from Additional Sessions Court Judge Raj Rani Mitra to look into his demand. However, with 40 per cent marks, he failed to meet the criteria in all the three cut-offs.

“He has been trying to get out on parole. We received notices from the Saket court twice to look into this matter but had to deny him admission, as he simply didn’t meet the criteria,” a university official, who asked not to be named, said. According to Social Jurist Ashok Agarwal, it was “almost impossible” for the accused to get parole of three years to attend regular classes.

A police officer at Palam Police Station in southwest Delhi, who forwarded his application to DU, said that the case of gang rape was registered against him and his friend Lucky at Palam Village police station.
“He has been lodged at Tihar Jail since being arrested,” she said. Badal claimed that he was eligible for admission to BA Honours Sanskrit at some off-campus colleges, but the university sent his application back saying that he didn’t meet the criteria.

‘Looking to get out of jail’
An officer said that the 22-year-old undertrial was recently denied bail and had been looking for ways to move out. Since he can’t outrightly be denied admission, the court directed the police to first check with the university (on whether his claim stands),  he said.

