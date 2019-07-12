Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to get 4,000 new buses soon

Delhi has around 5,500 state-run buses plying on the roads under the cluster scheme and DTC.  The last time the buses were added in DTC was during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.   

Published: 12th July 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A DTC bus

A DTC bus

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Thursday. 

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal instructed addition of 4,000 new buses including 1,000 standard floor cluster buses, 1,000 electric buses, 1,000 low floor buses besides the 1,000 CNG low floor buses — taking the total number of buses in the national capital to 9,500 by May 2020. 

Delhi has around 5,500 state-run buses plying on the roads under the cluster scheme and DTC.  The last time the buses were added in DTC was during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.   

The development comes in the backdrop of the proposal of AAP government to make Metro travel free for women passengers across the city. 

The government was criticised by the opposition for acute shortage of public transport in the capital amid the former’s promise of free metro commute for women. 

“The Cabinet decisions taken today are a major boost for public transport. Delhi will have 9,500 buses plying on the roads by May 2020 with an addition of 4,000 buses in the current fleet of Delhi’s public transport. The first batch of the buses will start coming in July 2019 and it will continue till May 2020,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. At present, there are around 5,500 public transport buses in the city.

Buses to be on roads next April

Giving details, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the tender for 1,000 electric buses will open in August. The buses will start arriving from January and the entire batch will be on the city roads by April next year

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi transport DTC DTC buses
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp