Himachal Pradesh to offer water for DDA projects

Published: 12th July 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Himachal Pradesh is likely to spare some water from its share to be used to meet the demand of water in upcoming projects including residential colonies of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

In return, the Himachal government will get land from DDA in Dwarka, where it will develop residential accommodation for dignitaries and people from the state visiting the national capital.     

“DDA is likely to get some water for its up-coming colonies and developmental areas from Delhi Jal Board, as a result of offer of Himachal government to provide water from its share to Delhi, the state has asked for some land in Delhi for building additional Bhawan for people visiting Delhi from Himachal,” said a press statement issued by the authority on Thursday.

It said that the DDA had identified land in Dwarka, which is being offered to Himachal government.  

Unavailability or scarcity of water in DDA’s colonies is a big issue.

Several flats being offered by the DDA at different locations like Narela remain unsold mainly due to water shortage issues.   

A meeting was held at Himachal Bhawan in the city regarding the same.

