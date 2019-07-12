Home Cities Delhi

Noida based queer networking app 'Blued' counters cyberbullying

It spreads awareness about how cautious one has to be while approaching others or making a profile on a dating app.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone, Apps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

It came as no big surprise when a recent survey found 42 per cent of LGBTQ+ members become victims of virtual harassment one time or the other.

The reason – most members of the queer community live in a shell or lead a discreet life, which makes them easy targets for online predators.

In fact, over the years, incidents of the community being mocked, robbed or extorted money via online dating apps has witnessed an upward trend.

One of the major contributors towards this is their portrayal in media, especially the film industry, where they have forever been mocked and made fun of.

To make people aware of online bullying as well as the threats they can face from individuals who have no good intentions, an anti-cyberbullying campaign has been launched by gay social networking app Blued, which is based in Noida.

Joining hands with community-based organisations, Queerythm and Ya.All, Blued has launched a 24x7 helpline (9745545559 / 6009032883) where one can report such incidents.

The online campaign highlights real-life scenarios with people who have been persecuted under the situation.  

Highlighting the ill-effects of cyberbullying, the initiative also educates viewers on steps they must take to keep themselves safe on online dating sites and apps.

It spreads awareness about how cautious one has to be while approaching others or making a profile on a dating app.

“Even though there’s been a steady growth and improvement in the status of LGBTQ+ members, the cases of cyber bullying are on the rise. I feel it is the moral responsibility of each one of us to create a safe environment for everyone,” shared Blued India’s marketing director Sanyam Sharma, explaining the reason behind launching the campaign.

Agrees Blued country manager YuJun. “As a social network, it is our responsibility to provide a safe platform for users and ensure we arm our users with information and tools to verify the person’s identity.

"This helpline will prove to be helpful for everyone in the community.”

Gaurav (name changed on request), a Lajpat Nagar resident who was a victim of cyberbullying and physical abuse, states, “I’d been chatting with someone  [on an app] who didn’t sound, look or feel like he could hurt anyone.

One night, while returning from work, I saw a bunch of guys standing outside my house. One of them called my name and started reciting details of the chat that I was having with my new blind date.

Immediately, it was a fight or flight situation for me. I decided to walk away. As soon as I starting moving towards my house, these guys grabbed my laptop bag, and the next thing I know, I’m on the pavement with blood oozing down my head.

All my valuables were gone. I was ripped off of my sense of safety and who I was. Since then, I have stopped entertaining unverified people on apps. That night was an eye opener.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida LGBTQ LGBT Noida queer networking apps Blued
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp