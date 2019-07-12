Home Cities Delhi

Oceans to come alive on screen at Delhi's IIC

The project focused on the thermohaline circulation in the Greenland Sea, one of the most active regions in the global oceans for deep water formation.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As part of Films on Wildlife and Environment Series in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature-India, two movies will be screened on July 13 at the IIC.

Both the movies will explore the state of affairs of flora, fauna and the environment overall.

The first film, Cold Heart of the Ocean is based on the Greenland Sea Project (GSP) which was aimed at observing and modelling the atmospheric, ice, oceanic and biological processes relevant to understanding the role of the Nordic Seas in the climate system.

The project focused on the thermohaline circulation in the Greenland Sea, one of the most active regions in the global oceans for deep water formation.

The formed water facilitates global meridional, overturning circulation of the oceans and encourage the flow of warm water into the region, which is largely responsible for the relatively mild climate of Northwest Europe Fate of the Oceans I: Plundering the Oceans depicts over a dozen locations exploring the state of global fisheries: in the Indian Ocean, the consequences of using a mesh so fine that even seawater can only trickle out; the potential extinction of tuna in the Mediterranean and the North Atlantic; and the impact of land-based sources of pollution on coastal fishing areas. 

