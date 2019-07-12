Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay CCTV installation in Delhi classrooms

The petitioner wanted to stay the Delhi government plan to install 1.46 lakh CCTVs in classrooms and labs of government schools.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

cctv

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay a plea challenging the Delhi government's plan to put up CCTV cameras in schools in the national capital.

The order by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi came on a public interest litigation filed by Amber Tickoo, a 20-year-old law student at the National Law University, Delhi.

The petitioner wanted to stay the Delhi government plan to install 1.46 lakh CCTVs in classrooms and labs of government schools.

The petitioner told the court that the CCTV cameras will adversely impact the privacy of students, especially girls, and female teachers.

The decision to install them was taken at an emergency meeting on September 11, 2017 by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia purportedly on the grounds of incidents of child abuse in some schools.

The government had made it mandatory for public-aided schools to follow the decision.

The advocates added that this would amount to keeping a constant surveillance on teachers and students.

The petitioner requested the court to set aside the decision on CCTV cameras and providing online access to parents of the CCTV footage.

The petitioner's counsel said the decision was taken without undertaking any research and study into the ramifications of such a move.

The provision of data security and the psychological impact of the installation on young children was not considered, they said.

Further, no consent of the parents or teachers was considered before taking the decision, the plea said.

On December 11, 2017, it was decided to provide online access to parents to see their child's classroom.

The petitioner said that CCTVs will have a chilling effect on the growth and development of children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi Delhi schools Delhi CCTV installation
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp