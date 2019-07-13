Home Cities Delhi

48 drawings on facial expressions to be presented at Delhi's IIC 

It appears that the artist has made a rich repository of expressions in his mind. And he showcases these through 48 drawings in his exhibition at IIC.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

An art exhibition that focuses solely on human expressions to be displayed at Delhi's IIC

By Express News Service

A life full of contemplation curious gaze of an artist A face in the neighbourhood Journey of Life, an exhibition of drawings by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, features people’s facial expressions.

Moving from one artwork to another, it appears that the artist has made a rich repository of expressions in his mind. And he showcases these through 48 drawings in his exhibition at IIC.

Various feelings of his subjects come to fore in this show. Nothing can be spared from the artist’s pertinent gaze.

In the show, there is a reserved look and followed by one of anguish too. You would also come across a drawing featuring someone in deep-thought and also encounter another of someone with a resigned expression.

Talking about his interest in the theme, Chatterjee says, “Many people come to me and share their pain.

"I listen to them and at the same time, I think of how I can bring these expressions to my canvas. I turn myself into a face reader. But I have noticed that people mostly share their sorrow, anger and anxiety, but they hardly talk about their happiness.”

 Originally from Patna, Bihar, the printmaker and now lives in Udgir, a district in Latur, Maharashtra, where he works as an art teacher.

He’s a recipient of several awards and scholarships, and is inspired by Pablo Picasso.

Commenting on the artist’s style, Laura Williams, an art critic once said, “In his choice of picture size, the artist hints that these images are to some extent to be experienced one to one. As the viewer moves in towards the drawings, the eyes captivate. Sourced from the roots of Madhubani paintings, the eyes emanate from the form of the fish that is associated with auspiciousness and hope.”


On: Till 16 July 

At: India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi

