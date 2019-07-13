Cash woes impair SDMC’s vector prevention drive

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is battling severe funds crunch, which now threatens to impair its effort towards preventing vector-borne diseases in the city.

With its coffers ringing hollow, the civic body is struggling to raise funds for faster implementation of targeted measures aimed at preventing an outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases.

“Our permanent field staff, who are tasked with implementing our seasonal operations, are already on the job. However, we couldn’t rope in additional ones, who are assigned to lead our campaign to prevent vector-borne diseases, this year due to lack of funds,” a senior health official in the SDMC told this newspaper.

According to SDMC sources, the south civic body had demanded Rs 49 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for carrying out its campaign to prevent vector-borne diseases.

However, the government could only allocate Rs 34.60 crore.

SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra on Friday said that so far, only Rs 2.15 crore has been released by authorities concerned in the national capital.

There are more than 1,170 Domestic Breeding Checkers and 734 field workers with the SDMC and the amount required every month for disbursing the wages of these workers is Rs 2.75 crore, according to SDMC sources.

“Our field staff and their kin are spending anxious days due to our inability to disburse their salaries. The workers have even threatened to go on a strike if their wages aren’t released on time. It would be very difficult to meet the challenge posed by vector-borne diseases if these workers go on a strike. It would result in a spike in dengue and malaria cases and the Delhi government will have to shoulder the blame,” the mayor said.

The health official said only routine work, including mass awareness programmes, meetings with RWAs, issuing notices and domestic breeding checks, are being carried out presently.

The SDMC has also written to the railway authorities, providing its schedule and briefing it on the work that needs to be done.

“Railway authorities have been requested to coordinate with us to conduct anti-larval spray along railway tracks,” the official added.

Unlike last year, the city has reported more dengue and malaria cases in June.