Complaint against Sisodia: Lokyukta seeks clarifications from Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Lokayukta's office has sought some clarifications from BJP MP Manoj Tiwari regarding his complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendra Jain over an alleged "scam" in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Tiwari has been asked through a notice to present himself at the Lokayukta office for his submission on July 30.

The Lokayukta has registered Tiwari's complaint filed on his behalf by leaders and legal team of the Delhi BJP on July 4.

"Lokayukta has ordered that a notice be sent to the complainant (Tiwari) and his counsel to appear before this forum to make submissions on certain aspects of your complaint which need to be clarified," read the notice issued on July 9.

Delhi BJP chief Tiwari and other leaders have been attacking the Kejriwal government alleging "abuse of position" and "corruption" in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in government schools.

The AAP has hit back, with Deputy Chief Minister sending a notice of criminal defamation against Tiwari and other BJP leaders.

Reacting to the charge, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia had dared Tiwari to get them arrested and challenged him to come out with a list of 10 schools in BJP-ruled states which could be compared with those run by the Delhi government in terms of quality.

The AAP has accused Tiwari and other leaders of his party of levelling totally "baseless and fabricated" allegations.