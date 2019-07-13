Delhi Congress president Sheila Dixit gets down to building party from scratch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a first step towards formation of new block-level committees, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit has appointed observers for 14 districts and 280 blocks to shortlist names of probable candidates for the post of president.

All 280 block committees were dissolved last month. The decision for disbanding committees came after an adverse report submitted by the five-member fact-finding committee, which was set up to look for causes leading to the party’s debacle in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

“The observers will interact with former MPs, MLAs, municipal councillors, senior leaders and grassroots workers before suggesting the probable names for the posts of block congress committees within 10 days,” read press statement issued by the party.

CP Mittal and Jitender Kumar, spokespersons of Delhi Congress, have been tasked with leading the Adarsh Nager and Chandani Chowk district committees, while Karawal Nagar and Babarpur districts, which fall under North-East Lok Sabha constituency, will be looked after by Rajender Sharma and Ramakant Goswami.

The last-named was a minister in the Sheila Dikshit government.

Patparganj and Krishna Nagar district panels will be in the care of former minister Kiran Walia and Rohit Manchanda, while Mangat Ram and Hasan Ahmed will be observers of New Delhi and Karol Bagh districts.

Rohini and Kirari District Congress Committees will be looked after by Charanjeet Rai and Subhash Bhardwaj.