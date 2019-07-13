Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government response sought on petition by EWS student

Justice Anu Malhotra issued notices to the school and the Directorate of Education on the plea filed by the student.

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Delhi government and a private school on a plea seeking a direction to allow a student to attend classes and continue her education under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

The petition, filed by the girl’s father, alleged that the school was not allowing her to continue her studies there on the alleged grounds that she had secured poor marks in the Class X board examination, which was “illegal and discriminatory”.

The court has scheduled further hearing in the case on July 23.

The petition said that the girl had been studying in the school under the EWS category and had appeared for the Class X board examination this year.

The school, which is on government land, was obliged to provide free education to the girl up to Class XII under the EWS category, the petition argued.

It said that she had scored 61 per cent in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class X board examination, but was not allowed by the school to attend Class XI in the 2019-20 batch on the ground that she had got poor marks.

The plea said that when her father contacted the school’s principal, he was told to pay the full fees if he wanted his daughter to study there.

It said the DoE had failed to take action against the school, which had denied education to the girl, which was illegal, arbitrary and discriminatory.

Poor marks, says school

Comments

