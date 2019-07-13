Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man arrested for stabbing former live-in partner

Pooja, who stays in the Kishangarh area, has been in a live-in relationship with Pandey for eight years, the DCP said, adding that they were living separately from past two months.

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old woman, who works at JNU, was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her former live-in partner in public in South Delhi’s Munirka on Friday, police said, adding the accused, Varun Pandey has been arrested.

The victim, identified as Pooja, has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in the afternoon outside JD Tytler where the woman had gone to fetch her daughter, a student of Class 3.

Police said that Pandey attacked the woman over suspicion that she had an affair with another man.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Devender Arya said that the accused was caught by the locals and later handed over to the police.

The knife used in the crime has been seized.

A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

N Sai Balaji, president of Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union, appealed to the people to donate money and blood to the victim, who is the sanitation in-charge of Shipra Hostel.

The city has, of late, seen a noticeable spike in crime,  even prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to voice concern.

