Designer Ridhi Mehra to launch flagship store in Delhi

By Express News Service

Designer Ridhi Mehra is all set to launch her first flagship store at the upscale, The Kila, Seven Style Mile in Mehrauli, Delhi.

She will also launch her Basra AW 2019 collection. The new collection is Mehra’s take on opulence and refinement, inspired by the beauty of the world-renowned Basra pearls.

It showcases exquisite floral and geometric patterns of the Islamic art and architecture which she has brought to life with her delicate dori work, French knots and sequins.

The collection has her signature semi-couture silhouettes of belted anarkalis, jacket and pre-pleated saris, peplum-lehengas in soothing hues of ivory, champagne beige and crepe pink.

This graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the School of Management at the University of Nottingham launched her label in 2012. She won the FICCI YFLO High Flyers Award six years later. Most of her pieces are an eclectic mix of vintage European aesthetics and Indian heritage.

Speaking about her store, Mehra says, “This will be my first ever flagship store, and is obviously very close to my heart. The design of the store reflects the aesthetics of my designs. Each piece of art, and each table in the store is a masterpiece that is Mughal-inspired, with jewel-toned furniture, which not only reflects the aesthetics but also brings out the character in the store.

"We chose a neutral colour palette of soft grey and beige, juxtaposed with lustrous gold metallic keeping in mind that the designs have to be subtle and soothing to the eye!”

Apart from the designer clothes, the major attraction of the store is the stunning mouth-blown glass, floral chandelier, designed by Mehra in collaboration with The Glass Forest.

A hi-end fashion destination, The Kila, is home to a number of other brands like Amit Aggarwal, amd Namrata Joshipura.