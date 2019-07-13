DU to have revised curriculum for over 78 undergraduate programmes starting this session

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee at Delhi University has approved the draft of the new curriculum for more than 78 undergraduate programmes to be implemented in this session.

The final decision will be taken by the Executive Council on July 20, a day before the new session will begin at DU colleges.

According to the stakeholders, the students and teachers might have to work harder as it will take time to arrange the reading materials and textbooks.

“The process of revision hasn’t completed yet. The Executive Council meeting will be on July 20. How will the new papers be implemented? How will we get the suggested readings? From where will we provide the students with them?” said Rajesh Jha, Executive Council Member.

He also complained that the right procedure for course revision was not followed. “The laid down procedure was not followed. The VC made a committee of handpicked professors and got the syllabus designed in their own manner,” he said.

However, Co-Chairperson of the course revision committee, Kavita Sharma said, “There was an involvement of 3,000 teachers for 78 UG programmes and more than 60 PG courses. It was being ensured that all stakeholders are involved and expert opinions are being taken.”

Delhi University is late

According to Choice Based Credit System, a university is supposed to rejig 30 per cent of its curriculum after every three years but Delhi University missed it by a year.