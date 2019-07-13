Home Cities Delhi

DU to have revised curriculum for over 78 undergraduate programmes starting this session

The final decision will be taken by the Executive Council on July 20, a day before the new session will begin at DU colleges. 

Published: 13th July 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

students, DU, DU students

For representational purposes ( Photo | EPS)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Standing Committee at Delhi University has approved the draft of the new curriculum for more than 78 undergraduate programmes to be implemented in this session.

The final decision will be taken by the Executive Council on July 20, a day before the new session will begin at DU colleges. 

According to the stakeholders, the students and teachers might have to work harder as it will take time to arrange the reading materials and textbooks.

ALSO READ: Delhi University special drive to fill vacant seats, encourage SC, ST, EWS category applicants

“The process of revision hasn’t completed yet. The Executive Council meeting will be on July 20. How will the new papers be implemented? How will we get the suggested readings? From where will we provide the students with them?” said Rajesh Jha, Executive Council Member. 

ALSO READ: DU admissions- BCom no more popular pick for aspiring undergraduates

He also complained that the right procedure for course revision was not followed. “The laid down procedure was not followed. The VC made a committee of handpicked professors and got the syllabus designed in their own manner,” he said.

ALSO READ: Women police personnel patrol Delhi University's south campus on scooters 

However, Co-Chairperson of the course revision committee, Kavita Sharma said, “There was an involvement of 3,000 teachers for 78 UG programmes and more than 60 PG courses. It was being ensured that all stakeholders are involved and expert opinions are being taken.”

Delhi University is late 

According to Choice Based Credit System, a university is supposed to rejig 30 per cent of its curriculum after every three years but Delhi University missed it by a year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi DU DU curriculum DU revised curriculum DU syllabus DU courses DU admissions 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp