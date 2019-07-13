Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi ESI hospital, seven patients rescued

According to the hospital authorities, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in a machine. The fire was brought under control by 9.25 am, the fire official added.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out in the operation theatre of ESI Hospital in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur on Friday morning.

However, firefighters managed to evacuate seven patients to safety before things could get worse, fire officials said.

The fire was contained in no time and no one was injured, an official said.

The fire department said they received a call about the fire at 9.10 am, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

“The fire broke out in the ceiling of the operation theatre on the third floor of the hospital after which seven patients were rescued,” Atul Garg, chief fire officer, said.

The fire was brought under control by 9.25 am, the fire official added. According to the hospital authorities, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in a machine.

“Due to excessive smoke, seven patients were shifted from the recovery room on the third floor to the seventh floor of the hospital,” Dr Deepak Kumar Sharma, the medical superintendent of the hospital said.

The seven patients were operated in the same operation theatre on Thursday before being shifted to the recovery room on the same floor, the superintendent said.

The hospital authorities further claimed that they also have a Fire Control Cell to prevent such incidents and all fire norms were adhered to.

(With PTI inputs)

