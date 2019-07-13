Home Cities Delhi

Operation Prohibition: Delhi cops book 59 for drinking at public places

All the Senior Police Officers including ACP and SHOs were in the area and tasked to take action under the operation.

liquor, Alcohol

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As part of 'Operation Prohibition' Delhi police on Friday booked 59 persons under Excise Act for drinking at public places in outer North Delhi.

The action was taken for the second consecutive day in the outer North Delhi district of the national capital. "The teams of all the 8 Police stations of Outer North District complied with the instructions in a letter and spirit and a total of 59 persons have been booked under the Delhi Excise Act for drinking at Public places on a consecutive day," Delhi Police said.

Group patrolling teams were constituted and tasked to nab such violators from vehicles, near markets, dark stretches, parks and semi-developed malls and markets.

On Thursday also as many as 153 people were booked for consuming alcohol at public places.

