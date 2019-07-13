Home Cities Delhi

Parent-teacher meetings held in over 1,000 Delhi schools 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Aatishi Marlena visited various schools and interacted with the students and parents.

A woman with her child at a Delhi government school on Friday.

A woman with her child at a Delhi government school on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 1,000 Delhi government schools in the national capital held a Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Friday, with parents visiting the institutions to get feedback on their wards’ performance.

The PTM war originally scheduled to take place on April 20, but it was deferred after the BJP accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of using the meetings to influence voters and derive political mileage during the general elections.

“I am happy that the government is not only focusing on academics but also values good behaviour with parents and siblings. My daughter is now less aggressive,” said Sarla, whose daughter studies in a government school in Ramesh Nagar.

Tabish Mohammad, another parent, said, “my son’s performance earlier was very bad, but we would know it only at the year-end whether he had passed or failed. Now with the PTM we get to know it quarterly, and that’s what has motivated him to improve”.

Heads of schools have been asked to prepare a list of low achievers whose parents did not attend the PTM.

“The low achievers will be identified on the basis of assessment under Mission Buniyaad and their results of the last academic session 2018-19. Such parents will be called for a meeting with teachers at a later date,” an official of the Directorate of Education said.

