Home Cities Delhi

Practice bears fruit for this Delhi based Bharatnatyam dancer

Born and brought up in Delhi, she was initiated into dance at age five. Currently, Sharma is learning Bharatanatyam under Usha Rao.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Adhunaa Sharma

Adhunaa Sharma

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Her house seems to be painted with every hue of happiness. Brimming faces, endless dance rehearsals and live music trail through every corner making the countdown to 17-year-old Adhunaa Sharma’s Bharatnatyam Arangetram a joyous one.

The day of the performance will come and go in a jiffy but what will remain are memories leading up to that special time. With that thought, Sharma makes each day count as she gets ready for her debut. 

Born and brought up in Delhi, she was initiated into dance at age five. Currently, Sharma is learning Bharatanatyam under Usha Rao.

Nothing can be achieved without the dedication and hard work which was drilled into Sharma’s brain on the first day she stepped into Rao’s classroom. The lesson got etched so strongly that they’ve become her bedrock. 

Now when it’s time for her Arangetram, she feels confident as her dance values are built on a strong foundation. “I have looked forward to my debut.

"It is going to summarise everything I’ve learnt,” says Sharma, adding, “I need to be very focused as Bharatanatyam requires a lot of patience since the items can be lengthy and tiresome. I practise four hours straight every day with live musicians and then some more on my own.”

Her performance will begin with a Pushpanjali or a traditional offering of flowers in prayer, an invocatory piece where the dancer seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, their teacher, musicians and audience.

The Alarippu will follow, a short piece where the dancer takes leave of her subjective consciousness and identifies herself with the universe. Next is Jatiswaram, pure intricate dance sequences devoid of abhinaya (emotions). Then, Bho Shambho, where Sharma portrays Lord Shiva.

Varnam is an elaborate dance piece merging nrittya (rhythmic footwork) and abhinaya (facial expression). Chaliye – a rendition of love between Radha and Lord Krishna will precede the depiction of Goswami Tulsidas’ famous bhajan, Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu.

Govind Sharnam depicts Lord Krishna and Yashoda’s childhood episodes, and finally Tillana, a pure dance sequence will show the dancer’s stamina.

Performing at a top cultural institution like Triveni Kala Sangam, Sharma feels the opportunity came easily as she is in Delhi – the country’s cultural centre. July 14, 11:00 am Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Bharatnatyam Delhi Bharatnatyam dancers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp