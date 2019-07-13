Practice bears fruit for this Delhi based Bharatnatyam dancer

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Her house seems to be painted with every hue of happiness. Brimming faces, endless dance rehearsals and live music trail through every corner making the countdown to 17-year-old Adhunaa Sharma’s Bharatnatyam Arangetram a joyous one.

The day of the performance will come and go in a jiffy but what will remain are memories leading up to that special time. With that thought, Sharma makes each day count as she gets ready for her debut.

Born and brought up in Delhi, she was initiated into dance at age five. Currently, Sharma is learning Bharatanatyam under Usha Rao.

Nothing can be achieved without the dedication and hard work which was drilled into Sharma’s brain on the first day she stepped into Rao’s classroom. The lesson got etched so strongly that they’ve become her bedrock.

Now when it’s time for her Arangetram, she feels confident as her dance values are built on a strong foundation. “I have looked forward to my debut.

"It is going to summarise everything I’ve learnt,” says Sharma, adding, “I need to be very focused as Bharatanatyam requires a lot of patience since the items can be lengthy and tiresome. I practise four hours straight every day with live musicians and then some more on my own.”

Her performance will begin with a Pushpanjali or a traditional offering of flowers in prayer, an invocatory piece where the dancer seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, their teacher, musicians and audience.

The Alarippu will follow, a short piece where the dancer takes leave of her subjective consciousness and identifies herself with the universe. Next is Jatiswaram, pure intricate dance sequences devoid of abhinaya (emotions). Then, Bho Shambho, where Sharma portrays Lord Shiva.

Varnam is an elaborate dance piece merging nrittya (rhythmic footwork) and abhinaya (facial expression). Chaliye – a rendition of love between Radha and Lord Krishna will precede the depiction of Goswami Tulsidas’ famous bhajan, Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu.

Govind Sharnam depicts Lord Krishna and Yashoda’s childhood episodes, and finally Tillana, a pure dance sequence will show the dancer’s stamina.

Performing at a top cultural institution like Triveni Kala Sangam, Sharma feels the opportunity came easily as she is in Delhi – the country’s cultural centre. July 14, 11:00 am Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi