Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for ATM fraud from southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area

Two smartphones, Rs 30,000 cash and 20 ATM cards have been seized from the accused.

Published: 14th July 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Okhla Industrial Area for allegedly withdrawing money from bank accounts of people after swapping their ATM cards on the pretext of helping them, police said Sunday.

The accused, Esha Khan, a resident of Palwal, Haryana was nabbed last week from Okhla Industrial Area while he was going to target another person, they said.

Khan used to come from his hometown and targeted people in industrial or low suburban areas.

He used to search for an ATM booth where no guard was on duty and the machine was not functional or out of cash, police said.

With his arrest, police claimed to have solved three cases. On July 4, a woman alleged that she went to withdraw cash from an ATM booth in Okhla Industrial Area but the machine was not working properly.

She took the help of a person standing in the booth.

After a while, she received a message on her mobile phone regarding withdrawal of Rs 30,000 from her bank account and transaction worth Rs 42,790, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

On contacting the bank, the woman found that the money was withdrawn using her ATM card. When she rechecked her card, she found that it had been swapped at the ATM booth, the DCP said.

In a CCTV footage, the accused was seen standing behind the woman at the booth and noticing her ATM PIN when she was withdrawing money, the official said.

On the pretext of helping the woman, he swapped the ATM cards and withdrew Rs 30,000 from her bank account and purchased two mobile phones worth Rs 42,790 using the card, the DCP said.

Two smartphones, Rs 30,000 cash and 20 ATM cards have been seized from Khan, he said.

The accused disclosed he wanted to lead a lavish life and in order to earn quick money he planned to cheat people by swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM fraud Delhi crime
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp