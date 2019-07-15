Home Cities Delhi

Chai-pakodas or Chaats, anyone?

Delhi restaurants have introduced ‘monsoon special menus’ to welcome the rain.

Published: 15th July 2019

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

For the past few days, the scorching Delhi sun has been folded in the blanket of clouds. While the showers haven’t been persistent, the craving for a steaming cup of tea and pakodas is slowly settling in, evident from how city restaurants have introduced ‘monsoon special menus’ to welcome the rain.

Monsoon brings out various emotions, from romance to reminiscing childhood days. Chef Mahabir Singh, Made in Punjab, decided to tap into these emotions to come up with a rather interesting menu.

“Food needs to reflect one’s feelings, while complementing the season. This year, we have a seasonal slant where few dishes will include spices like nutmeg, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, chillies and saffron that spread a warm feeling of comfort, when consumed with classics like Sarson Ka Saag, Makki Ki Roti, Hand Churned Butter and Lehsun Palak Cheena. We also have a chaat menu that brings the real essence of monsoon specials like Palak ki Chaat, Popeye Paaji ki favourite Chaat, Tokri Chaat and more,” says he. Cocktails like Nashili Chai will heighten the feeling of love.

Adding a tangy twist to his version of chaats is Chef Sudhanshu Sharma from Foxtrot, Khan Market. “Monsoons are downright magnificent, from the lush greens to the smell of the earth. And what better way to spend time than romancing with Indian chaats.” He’s also blending popular Indian street foods like Fox-style Pao Bhaji, Raw Banana Patty, Hand Pressed Dabeli and Ragra Aloo Chaat served with signature coffee blends.

Joining in the tune of street food is Kanishk Tuteja, owner of Nukkad Café & Bar at SDA Market. “From classic Vada Pao and Spicy Masala Pav Bhaji to buttery Maggis in flavours of peri peri, butter chicken fusion and tadka veg, the menu has them all. One can also relish in monsoon special signatures like Mumbaiya Style Rasta sandwich, Aloo Tikki Burger, Bun mein Anda with some Madira Bantas and Nukkad specials drinks,” shares Tuteja.

“The monsoon calls for celebration and joy, thus the month is called Jolly July,” declares Shivam Sehgal, Owner of The Marketplace. “ We have a complete package for the month, from Tricky Tuesdays to Unplugged Musical Nights and Trippy Thursdays to specially curated Live Sunday Brunches,” says the hearty man. 

The Marketplace’s carnival of joy has a special emphasis on the menu Naav or Never, divided into three categories. The first menu is the Super Pao festival offering Vada Pav, Pao Bhaji, Keema Pao and Aloo Chaat. The second menu – Chai Pakoda special, has pakoda, bhajias, maggi and chai. The third one takes you to Monsoon Guilt with options like Chole Bhature, Chole Kachori and Matar Kulcha.
For those on the go, Dilli Streat & Flying Bites at Indira Gandhi International Airport is doling out tapri-style chai-pakodas, veg and non-veg pakodas like Pyaz Pakoda, Fish Pakoda and Nargisi Mutton Pakoda to go with that perfect cup of masala chai.

So, for all those who enjoy the rain, there is a variety of food you can munch on.

