Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP likely replace over dozen office bearers before assembly polls

Office bearers below the post of Delhi BJP president are likely to face the axe, a top leader of the saffron party's city unit said.

Published: 15th July 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a move to overhaul the Delhi BJP organisation, the party's top leadership is likely to replace over a dozen office bearers before the assembly polls, sources said.

In the recent past, the Delhi BJP has witnessed a difference of opinion among its office-bearers over a host of issues and this is intensifying as the Delhi assembly polls, scheduled to held early next year, comes closer, a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

"The national leaders believe that the Delhi BJP should have its leaders on the same page before the crucial assembly polls. Most of the office bearers who are likely to be removed in the reorganisation process were appointed in the regime of former national general secretary(organisation) Ramlal," he said.

Office bearers below the post of Delhi BJP president are likely to face the axe, a top leader of the saffron party's city unit said.

"In the reshuffle, opportunity will be given to experienced as well as youth workers whose hard work and dedication was noted in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party registered a record victory on all seven seats with huge margins," he said.

The current Delhi unit includes president Manoj Tiwari, three general secretaries, nine vice presidents and as many secretaries, and around 10 spokespersons.

The overhaul has also been necessitated as some office bearers have expressed their inability to work on the posts that are currently being held by them.

Besides, the core team, there are also several cells of the party that may see a change of guard, BJP leaders said.

Though the BJP managed to win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, MPs have complained that they don't have "necessary support" from some office bearers.

"The national leadership has been aware of this thing and has extended its support to the plan of replacement of some of the office bearers to bring in new ones, thus imparting more cohesion and strength in Delhi BJP," they said.

The BJP has been out of power since the last two decades in Delhi.

Riding the wave of success in the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders are aiming to unseat the ruling AAP which stormed to power winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi BJP Delhi Assembly polls Delhi Assembly elections
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp