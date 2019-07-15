Give birth in the lap of luxury at Rosewalk

By Express News Service

Rosewalk, touted as Delhi’s most luxurious maternity hospital, opened on Saturday in Panchsheel Park. Spread over 1,200 square yards, this hospital comes across as a fanciful place to give birth. There are two categories for the rooms - the presidential suite and luxury rooms. The large French-styled windows bring in lot of natural light to the rooms.

Rosewalk’s lobby too, appears as if inspired from a five-star hotel in Delhi. To-be mothers indulge in an in-room spa, café, play space for kids, inhouse pharmacy, a boutique and a 24x7 concierge service.

Striving to take luxury birthing to next level, an inhouse chef will dish out gourmet food. An upscale cafe present in the premises will offer scrumptious treats. Keeping up with the latest trend and changing the outlook of birthing, Rosewalk comes across as a boutique hospital. and supreme service or care givers.

The hospital has emphasised on top-notch gynaecologists, neonatologists, anaesthesiologists along with well experienced nursing staff to handle critical cases. The hospital features its own onsite blood storage facility to support surgical teams with readily available blood 24/7.

According to opening Abrarali Dalal, Director, Rosewalk, the attempt of the hospital is to make birthing as the most memorable and cherish the worthy experience. Speaking on its launch, he said, “Motherhood is a very memorable journey for women, the memories are cherished by parents and family for the lifetime. We have made our efforts to take care of mother and child with best of the medical care with home like comfort.”