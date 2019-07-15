Home Cities Delhi

Metro services disrupted on Magenta Line

The Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West in Delhi.

Published: 15th July 2019 07:58 AM

Delhi Metro

Image of Delhi metro used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were disrupted for nearly two hours on Sunday due to technical issues, causing inconvenience to travellers.

The DMRC tweeted about the snag and disruption in services around 9.30 am. 
“Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1) Between Janakpuri West & R K Puram; 2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji,” it tweeted.

Trains were operated on a single line between R K Puram and Kalkaji Mandir stations temporarily.
In an official statement, DMRC said, “Train services on Line-8 (Magenta) between Kalkaji and R K Puram section were affected today from 8.55 am to 11 am due to motoring problem being reported from a train at Chirag Delhi UP platform (going towards Janakpuri West).

The issue was resolved around 11 am and normal services were resumed, officials said. 

