Home Cities Delhi

66 malaria, 27 dengue cases in Delhi this year

At least 66 malaria cases have been reported in Delhi this year, more than double the number of people affected by dengue, a municipal report released on Monday showed.

Published: 16th July 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Malaria

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At least 66 malaria cases have been reported in Delhi this year, more than double the number of people affected by dengue, a municipal report released on Monday showed. As many as 57 of these malaria cases were recorded in June. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city. According to the report, till July 13 this year, 27 cases of dengue have been reported — 16 in June, three in May, two in April, four in March and one each in February and January.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. Also, of the 66 cases of malaria eight were recorded in May and one in April — and 14 cases of chikungunya — nine in June, two in February and one each in March, April and May — have been recorded.

The dengue victims last year included a minor boy. Three of the victims were identified as Aman Tiwari (13), Sanskriti (21) and Gagan (23). Doctors have advised people to take precautions and urged them to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets. Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus usually breed there, a doctor said. With PTI inputs

Docs advise caution
Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. Doctors have advised people to wear full sleeves and use mosquito nets to ward off the vector threat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaria South Delhi Municipal Corporation Dengue
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp