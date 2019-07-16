66 malaria, 27 dengue cases in Delhi this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 66 malaria cases have been reported in Delhi this year, more than double the number of people affected by dengue, a municipal report released on Monday showed. As many as 57 of these malaria cases were recorded in June. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city. According to the report, till July 13 this year, 27 cases of dengue have been reported — 16 in June, three in May, two in April, four in March and one each in February and January.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. Also, of the 66 cases of malaria eight were recorded in May and one in April — and 14 cases of chikungunya — nine in June, two in February and one each in March, April and May — have been recorded.

The dengue victims last year included a minor boy. Three of the victims were identified as Aman Tiwari (13), Sanskriti (21) and Gagan (23). Doctors have advised people to take precautions and urged them to wear full-sleeves and use mosquito nets. Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus usually breed there, a doctor said. With PTI inputs

Docs advise caution

