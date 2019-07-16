Are acid attack victims with minor burns entitled to compensation? HC seeks Delhi government's reply

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Would an acid attack victim be eligible for compensation if the extent of burn injuries are minor, was a question raised in a plea before the Delhi High Court which has sought the AAP government's stand on the issue.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued a notice on Monday to the Delhi government and sought its response on the petition which has contended that compensation to acid attack victims has to be disbursed without further examination of the extent of the injuries or mental trauma.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose sought time to examine the issue raised in the petition, which has been listed for further hearing on October 14 by the court.

The petitioner has contended in her plea that the authorities were "not required to undertake any investigation or to make any value judgment as to the injuries or trauma suffered by the acid victim".

She has claimed that "even if there was 10 per cent to 12 per cent acid burns which do not otherwise involve any mental trauma or any social ostracization, the victim would be entitled to claim compensation".