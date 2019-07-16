Bigger roles for young leaders in BJP overhaul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Major reshuffle is on the cards in Delhi BJP, as the party is likely to replace at least 15 office-bearers with young leaders in view of the Delhi assembly polls due early next year. A senior Delhi BJP leader said that as part of its organisational overhaul, youth leaders, who were seen working with vigour in recently-held Lok Sabha polls, may be given important responsibilities.

The state unit of the BJP, headed by actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, has three general secretaries, nine vice presidents, nine secretaries and 10 spokespersons at present.A senior functionary of the party said the state leadership was impressed with a few young leaders as they worked hard in the Lok Sabha polls despite they were having official responsibility for the same.

“And the other thing is BJP’s policy of one-person-one-rank. Some of the leader holding significant position are enjoying posting in Muncicipal Corporation. They are going to be relieved soon of their organisational responsibility,” he said.

According to the one of the senior Delhi BJP leaders, another reason for the reshuffle is complaints against a few of them. He said that a section of party functionaries are on the radar as newly elected MPs complained against them saying they were not supported in the election.“Several missed rallies, roadshows and public meetings in the constituencies assigned to them. The decision will be taken based on the report and feedback from senior leaders, MPs and other workers,” he said.