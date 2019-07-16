Delhi gets its first flush of monsoon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday declared the onset of monsoon in the national capital which received moderate rain during the day. The weather officials said that for next two days the rains would be light while moderate rainfall is expected on Thursday and Friday.“The monsoon onset has begun in Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. In the coming days, we expect moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR by July 18 -19,” senior scientist, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper.

The rainfall recorded during afternoon was 25mm. The first day of monsoon showers lead to water logging and traffic snarls in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all the heads of departments responsible for desilting of drains and roads to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that all water-loggingcomplaints are resolved within 30 minutes.

Reviewing the preparations for prevention of waterlogging with the onset of Monsoon, in a meeting with his cabinet colleagues, Kejriwal expressed displeasure at the incomplete status reports on desilting and prevention of waterlogging.

He directed all the HoDs to submit complete lists by Saturday morning and to be prepared to deal with the situation since the rainy season has now set in. He also directed the PWD to make public by Monday the status of desilting of drains and roads of all land owning agencies in their respective jurisdictions.

The PWD has been tasked to develop a toll-free telephone helpline number and a Whatsapp number to which the people can send their waterlogging complaints. Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has provided a list of 277 points where waterlogging takes place.