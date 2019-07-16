Home Cities Delhi

Gold and glamour of Egypt

Published: 16th July 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

Something old, something new, something re-worked and something blue… The idea of resuscitating old traditions was what intrigued Puja Shah, Co-founder & Designer, Aurus (aurusjewels.in), to work on her new collection Egyptian Revival. Here, she reinterprets the rich heritage and fashion sensibility of the Egyptian era and represents it with modern taste and trend.   

“The very concept of revival intrigued me to work on this collection. Every piece has a styling ethos that transcends the boundary of age, time and purpose. It brings out my inclination towards repurposing vintage jewellery and giving it new life,” says the qualified jewellery designer from Fashion Institute of Technology, New York’s premier design school. 

An avid art lover, the Ahmedabad-based designer was actively associated with New York’s finest museums, The Metropolitan Museum and The Brooklyn Museum of Art. And these affiliations have a vivid influence on her creations. For this particular collection, she has used floral detailing on the jewellery pieces, along with geometric patterns used widely in Egyptian architecture to break the monotony. If it’s the Egyptian era we are talking about, then gold has to play a prominent part. 

The use of gold, which already shares its history of being one of the most loved elements by the Pharaohs, is the base element here with tanzanite and emerald drops in enamelled detailing. Elaborating further, the 41-year-old shares, “The neckpieces are created with one-of-a-kind exquisite craftsmanship of thewa [a special art of jewellery-making that involves fusing of intricately worked-out sheet gold on molten glass], embellished with diamonds and finished with pearl tassels.”

These are further embellished with uncut diamonds (polki), pearls and an array of gemstones. Few of the elements are made in the Thappa Jadai technique using the gold of high purity (24K) but it is a thin foil wrapped around a lac-filled in the center, making the jewellery pieces light as a feather.

Each piece in the collection is the designer’s own interpretation of the old and new world, appealing to women of all ages. Shah believes in uncompromising design and sensibility towards the latest trends. “This collection is a true ode to Egypt’s ancient design represented to the modern world’s appeal,” says Seth.

Golden glow
Gold, one of the most loved elements by the Pharaohs, is the base element in this collection with tanzanite and emerald drops in enamelled detailing.

