Kejriwal hopes people of Delhi appreciate work done by AAP government

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed confidence that the people of the city will appreciate the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government and vote it back to power in the Assembly elections next year.

"The people of Delhi will appreciate the work done by the AAP government in its term. Everyone agrees that the Delhi government has done great work in the last four and a half years. We don't know how to do politics but we know how to work for the people," he said inaugurating the new Rao Tula Ram (RTR) 2.85 km flyover from Munirka that will ease traffic towards the Delhi airport and neighbouring Gurugram.

"Water pipelines are being laid, roads and sewers are being constructed in unauthorised colonies. We want to bring development to the entire Delhi and not just one section. We want to make it the number city in the country and we are working to achieving that goal," Kejriwal said.

Elections for Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place early next year. "Our government is focusing on infrastructure in the city. 23 flyovers and elevated corridors have been constructed in Delhi in the last four and a half years of AAP government. We are taking development to every corner of the city," he added.

Talking about the road, Kejriwal said: "It will be convenient to travel towards the airport and Gurugram now. There will be less traffic congestion. The 2.85 km long stretch was estimated to cost around Rs 364 crore. However, it only cost Rs 205 crore."