Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal hopes people of Delhi appreciate work done by AAP government

Elections for Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place early next year.

Published: 16th July 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed confidence that the people of the city will appreciate the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government and vote it back to power in the Assembly elections next year.

"The people of Delhi will appreciate the work done by the AAP government in its term. Everyone agrees that the Delhi government has done great work in the last four and a half years. We don't know how to do politics but we know how to work for the people," he said inaugurating the new Rao Tula Ram (RTR) 2.85 km flyover from Munirka that will ease traffic towards the Delhi airport and neighbouring Gurugram.

"Water pipelines are being laid, roads and sewers are being constructed in unauthorised colonies. We want to bring development to the entire Delhi and not just one section. We want to make it the number city in the country and we are working to achieving that goal," Kejriwal said.

Elections for Delhi Assembly are scheduled to take place early next year. "Our government is focusing on infrastructure in the city. 23 flyovers and elevated corridors have been constructed in Delhi in the last four and a half years of AAP government. We are taking development to every corner of the city," he added.

Talking about the road, Kejriwal said: "It will be convenient to travel towards the airport and Gurugram now. There will be less traffic congestion. The 2.85 km long stretch was estimated to cost around Rs 364 crore. However, it only cost Rs 205 crore."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Delhi government
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp