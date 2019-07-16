Long-delayed RTR flyover opened, drive to Indira Gandhi International Airport to be easier

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The long-awaited Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover will finally be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.In the last of several missed deadlines, the inauguration date of the project was pushed back owing to a delay in trial run. However, the implementing authorities have since secured a safety audit nod to open the flyover to the commuting public.

“The RTR flyover is going to be inaugurated by the chief minister tomorrow at 10:30 am,” GP Bhansal, superintending engineer, Flyover Circle 4, Public Works Department (PWD), told this newspaper.

“The safety audit clearance has been given and the whole stretch has been certified safe for the plying of vehicles. Hence, we have decided to hold the inauguration event without any trial run,” Bansal had said earlier.

The trial run was supposed to be carried out in the first week of July. Howver, it couldn’t happen due to a delay in installation of signage, incomplete safety audit and delay in clearance by the traffic police.

“We now have the go-ahead from all departments and agencies concerned,” Bansal said.

PWD minister Satyendar Jain and other top Delhi government officials would also be present at the inauguration event.The flyover, running parallel to the existing RTR flyover, extends from Munirka to the Army Hospital Research And Referral on the Outer Ring Road.