Maithili set to be optional subject in Delhi government schools

NEW DELHI: In an apparent bid to endear itself to Poorvanchali voters, especially settlers from Bihar, in time for the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday announced that it will make Maithili an optional subject for students of classes 8-12 in all government schools across the city. Addressing a press briefing on the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government will also organise a Maithili festival, on the lines of Urdu and Sanskrit festivals, in the national capital. He said he will write to the Centre requesting inclusion of Bhojpuri as a language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

The move is seen as an attempt to win over one half of Poorvanchali voters, who speak either Maithili or Bhojpuri.While both the languages trace their origins in Bihar, only Maithili is recognized as an official Indian language. Now, with an eye on the impending polls, the Delhi government has set itself the task of having Bhojpuri drafted into the 8th Schedule.

“The government has also decided to arrange free coaching for students, who are to appear for the civil services exams, with Maithili as an optional subject. They will get coaching help for free to prepare for the Maithili exam. We launched a similar move last year to help students who had opted for Sanskrit as an optional subject in competitive exam. All fared well in the exams. The Maithili -Bhojpuri academy will arrange for the free coaching for the students,” Sisodia said.

To incentivize and motivate more cultural pursuits in Bhojpuri language, the government has also planned to introduce a new category of awards recognizing excellence in the fields of Bhojpuri arts, culture, journalism and theatre, among others.“When this (NDA) government came to power in 2014, it said it will include Bhojpuri in the 8th schedule. But it is yet to be done. I will to the Centre as chairman of the

Maithili-Bhojpuri academy to include Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution,” Sisodia said.

Proposed incentives

A2.5 lakh

Cash reward for Shikhar Samman Maithili, lifetime achievement

A2.5 lakh

Cash reward to be given for Shikhar Samman Bhojpuri, lifetime achievement

Eye on polls

Maithili will be introduced as an optional language for students of classes 8-12 in all govt schools

A five-day Maithili-Bhojpuri festival will be held along the lines of Urdu and Sanskrit festivals