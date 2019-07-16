Home Cities Delhi

Under the mirrorball

India’s live electronica spectrum has witnessed many luminaries top the charts.

Published: 16th July 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Red’s album cover

By Anoop Menon
Express News Service

India’s live electronica spectrum has witnessed many luminaries top the charts. From old-school outfits like Jalebee Cartel and Midival Punditz to boundary-pushing acts including Sulk Station and Blank. However, for various reasons, most of these names have had trouble releasing new records on a regular basis. In fact, it’s safe to say that almost none of them have the musical foresight possessed by Marti Bharath.

This prolific artiste, who conceptualised the live act called Sapta, uses an eclectic blend of Indian and Western elements to create dancefloor-friendly tunes. Ever since the band started touring in 2007, Marti has had a singular vision: to create a 16-album-long discography comprised of intelligent and thought-provoking music that transcends genres. 

Fast-forward to 2019 and this Chennai-born musician is well on his way to doing just that. Having already unveiled eight albums, Sapta is currently performing alongside award-winning bigwigs like US-based Flying Lotus, embarking on nationwide tours, and conquering popular festivals including NH7. This weekend, the singer-songwriter and his long-time associate Tapass Naresh, who also happens to be the drummer for the rock band Skrat, are poised to release their ninth record called Red.

Red-carpet treatment

“We’ve already written and recorded the song structures for over 150 original tracks and categorised them as albums. Given a choice we’d put all of them out in an instant,” explains the 29-year-old, elaborating, “However, we choose to publish them at regular intervals. We want the sounds to be tweaked before release, ensuring that it reflects our current headspace and still sounds relevant.” This unique approach is clearly audible in their previous soundscapes which have evolved from experimental electronica to dream-pop. 

This time around, Marti, who has performed in cities like San Francisco and Dubai, tells us that he wants all seven tracks on the latest LP, Red, to give off a ‘Boiler Room’ vibe—referring to the globally renowned, niche party concept. To achieve this, the duo has collaborated with several artistes including Bengaluru-based guitarist Sanjeev Thomas and Chennai-based DJ Kryll. “We’re exploring seven types of electronic music sub-genres, everything from breakbeats to techno, on our ninth album,” he concludes.
Sapta will kick-off their nationwide Red album tour on July 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jalebee Cartel
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp