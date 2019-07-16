Use drones to locate waterlogging sites: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court suggested that the AAP government make use of drones to locate waterlogging sites in the national capital, after the first rains of the monsoon hit the national capital on Monday.The bench of Justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh also suggested setting up a control room for quick access to information on traffic jams and waterlogging.

In reference to the acute shortage of water in the city, the court suggested collection of water at the clogging sites. “We say this so that the department can consider rainwater harvesting near those sites,” the bench said adding that the collection of water would help raise the underground level, it said.

The high court directed the government to file a status report before July 24, the next date of hearing. During the hearing, counsel for Delhi government Gautam Narayan submitted a status report stating that they have identified areas of water logging and proposed long term and short term measures.

“We are informed that at most of the sites, water pumps are installed and on the remaining sites water pumps shall be installed shortly. We are also informed that in the past, the water pumps were not effective as de-silting was not complete,” the court noted.

Waterlogging reported

North Delhi Municipal Corporation claimed that Rohini zone out

of its six zones reported waterlogging. There was also a case of a tree falling in Pitampura.