With tender love and care

By Express News Service

Gouri Seth attempts to promote love, compassion, and understanding in her upcoming solo titled Spirituality, Serenity, and Beauty 2 in Delhi, the Karnataka-based artist hopes to pass the same to the viewers.The artist takes inspiration from light, and uses it to bring tenderness to her painting. She especially uses this technique to reflect the innocence projected in the eyes of young animals, before their gaze hardens with experience and wisdom.

Hoping her art will continue to grow with experience guided by the wisdom and love she has gathered from life, she also takes great pleasure in focusing on the details of human subjects she paints and feels joyful when her realistic portraits.

Seth grew up in a military household and parents always supported her to follow her passions, art being one of those. She now uses painting as a medium to continue her life’s passion of inspiring others. “Capturing life’s details with every brush stroke brings me great joy, especially when the final shapes emerge from the canvas. The deep encouragement from my parents and my daughter allowed me to drive my creative practice towards values essential to my family’s core.”

Seth has also created the Buddha’s portraits, as compassion and understanding are core Buddhist principles. The colours of nature are another source of inspiration. “As nature is doing a worthwhile task, it is important to reflect the innate beauty of nature. It’s exciting when each delicate and detailed brush stroke breathes life into the canvas.”

For Seth, painting is her way of life. “It is a special honour and a privilege to paint each of my subjects, and I work hard to let their true character shine through each portrait.”On: July 23-26 At: IHC, Delhi